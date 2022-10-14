“I’m sure it will end in a KO” - Eduard Folayang calls the finish of John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade

Eduard Folayang anticipates a knockout ending between John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3.

The ONE bantamweight world title is on the line again, as John ‘The Hands of Stone’ Lineker fights to retain his belt against Brazilian rising star Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade. The pair will meet in front of thousands of fans in attendance at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, October 21.

Predicting a KO result, the former ONE lightweight world champion shared his thoughts on the championship bout with ONE Championship:

“I think that’s going to be a great matchup, I’m sure it will end in a KO. I see Lineker having an advantage in that matchup because he knows how to take damage. With Andrade, if you watch his matchups, it’s always one-sided because he’s always so dominant against his opponents.”

‘Hands of Stone’ is known for his iron chin. He exchanged hammers with long-time champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes this past March, pummeling his way through Bibiano’s best strikes. Noticing his durability as an advantage in this matchup, Folayang sees this fight only going one way:

“John Lineker has faced some pretty durable opponents. So personally, I’m leaning towards Lineker because of his experience and his tough chin. Those are the two factors that make me believe that Lineker will get the win here.”

Eduard Folayang expects a violent showdown before John Lineker’s final KO

Folayang expects an intense and violent showdown before John Lineker captures the finish.

Their matchup has been the talk of the year ever since Andrade emphatically called out Linekar following a liver-kick knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158. Adding insult to injury, the clip has since gone viral on social media, with thousands of fans supporting ‘Wonder Boy’.

Sensing that both fighters have a lot of emotion to drain from their tanks, ‘Landslide’ believes they will go guns ablaze before the final knockout. In the same interview, Folayang said:

“I think one of them will fall in the first or second round. Their matchup has a lot of grudges and animosity, and I think they will pour it all out when they face each other in the Circle.”

