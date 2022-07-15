“I felt like I could have done more” - Eduard Folayang wants second fight with Eddie Alvarez

Eduard Folayang wants to run it back with Eddie Alvarez after falling short to 'The Underground King' in the semi-finals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix in 2019.

Folayang recently made his Muay Thai debut against Muay Thai icon John Wayne Parr at ONE X this year. After three rounds of action, ‘Landslide’ earned a decision-victory over Parr.

Acquiring a major boost of confidence after the win, the former lightweight world champion believes he can finish what he started with Alvarez.

He told ONE:

“It would be a huge opportunity for me if it happens. Obviously, I wasn’t happy with the result of that first fight. I felt like I could have done more. If Folayang vs. Alvarez II happens, I would be super excited.”

Folayang lost to Alvarez via a rear-naked choke in the first round after nearly knocking out ‘The Underground King’ with some heavy ground and pound striking minutes earlier. The Team Lakay fighter plans to return to the drawing board to even out the score.

Folayang continued:

“I made some key mistakes in that first fight, and at this level, just one slight mishap is the difference between victory and defeat. If we fight again, I know I can go strike for strike with him. I just need to work on my ground game so we don’t have a repeat of what happened last time.”

Eduard Folayang ends four-fight skid with explosive win over Australian legend John Wayne Parr

Eduard Folayang ended his four-fight skid in a thrilling Muay Thai bout against Australian legend John Wayne Parr.

Before accepting the challenge to face Parr under the Muay Thai rule set, Folayang suffered four consecutive losses, causing the Filipino icon to feel very doubtful about his future in MMA. So heading into this fight, Folayang already had a massive chip on his shoulder.

In the first couple of rounds, it was evident Folayang was the stronger and faster striker. He shook ‘The Gunslinger’ to the core with heavy leg kicks and terrifying right hooks. In the final round, Parr stepped up with the pressure and then both fighters began trading blows. The crowd went wild but it was too little too late for ‘The Gunslinger’.

Eduard Folayang persevered to the end and won via decision to get back into the winning column.

