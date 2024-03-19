Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang enthusiastically celebrated when Joshua Pacio reclaimed his ONE strawweight MMA crown.

After all, 'Landslide' knows that the 26 pounds of gold is a testament to the endless blood, sweat, and tears that 'The Passion' shed behind closed doors. Plus, Folayang thinks Pacio also serves as a beacon of hope for their fellow Filipino warriors, now that one of their own is back on top of the mountain.

In a recent meeting with the Filipino media, Folayang described the significance of this world title win, particularly for their team Lions Nation MMA. The Baguio native shared, as reported by Inquirer.net:

"This is added motivation for us all in the gym - for older teammates like Kevin [Belingon], and even our up-and-coming fighters. This improves the atmosphere in our gym and I think that's crucial in any workplace."

Joshua Pacio technically got even with his rival Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar last March 1. However, it wasn't exactly how he pictured the victory would come.

'The Monkey God' was disqualified and lost his world title in the process after illegally spiking Pacio's neck to the canvas.

Given the controversial nature of this match, fans and pundits alike are expecting a trilogy somewhere down the line.

In the meantime, Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio are rejoicing, now that a world title is back on Philippine soil.

Joshua Pacio is an inspiration to all fighters, Eduard Folayang says

Eduard Folayang certainly paved the way for the likes of Joshua Pacio to make a name for themselves on the world stage.

Apart from the fame, money, and fortune worthy of a world champion, this distinguished honor also comes with the responsibility of inspiring others to reach for their dreams.

Folayang, who was the face of Philippine MMA for many years, is honored to pass the torch to his teammate and good friend Joshua Pacio. He added:

"Seeing a symbol pushes any fighter to unleash whatever he has within."