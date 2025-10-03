Eduardo Granzotto says Fabricio Andrey rematch will end similarly to first fight: “The rules change, but jiu-jitsu is the same”

ONE Championship newcomer Eduardo Granzotto of Brazil is supremely confident that he can shock the world a second time at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video.The 22-year-old has already beaten the electric Fabricio ‘Hokage’ Andrey in stunning fashion. And he’s ready to do it again in their featherweight submission grappling rematch this Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.The 22-year-old CheckMat product shocked the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world when he pulled off a mighty upset win over his compatriot at the 2025 IBJJF World Championships earlier this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite entering as a massive underdog, Granzotto maintained composure amid ‘Hokage’s' blistering attacks to score crucial points in gi competition.While the rematch will be contested in no-gi under ONE’s unique submission grappling ruleset, Granzotto believes the results will stay the same in their sequel.The Rio de Janeiro native told ONE in his pre-event interview:&quot;Grappling no-gi and gi complete each other. The rules change, but jiu-jitsu is the same. I can't wait for the show. The main thing is to believe and trust in myself, in what I trained, and the whole journey that brought me to this moment. I know I'm capable of doing this again, and I'm looking forward to it.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36 airs live in U.S. primetime for Prime Video subscribers in North America at no additional fee.Eduardo Granzotto says he's living the dream after joining ONEIt wasn't long ago when Eduardo Granzotto was just an unheralded gem waiting for his opportunity to shine.The Brazilian worked his way to the unforgiving BJJ circuit, beating more established names like Fabricio Andrey to prove his worth.The world's largest martial arts organization acknowledged his hard work and soon came calling.'Dudu' told ONE Championship:“Certainly a gigantic opportunity to be part of this organization. A dream come true, and I'm very happy about it. It's a feeling of following the right path and reaping good fruits for a bright future.&quot;