  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “My jiu-jitsu will always be seeking victory” - Eduardo Granzotto eyes clear win over Fabricio Andrey in ONE debut

“My jiu-jitsu will always be seeking victory” - Eduardo Granzotto eyes clear win over Fabricio Andrey in ONE debut

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 03, 2025 01:37 GMT
Eduardo Granzotto and Fabricio Andrey. Images: ONE Championship
Eduardo Granzotto (left) and Fabricio Andrey (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Eduardo Granzotto plans to prove his IBJJF World Championships victory was no fluke by implementing the same tactical intelligence that shocked Fabricio Andrey earlier this year, as the young Brazilian reveals his strategy for their featherweight submission grappling matchup.

Ad

The 22-year-old CheckMat representative makes his promotional debut in a rematch against ‘Hokage’ at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, Oct. 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Granzotto stunned the grappling world when he defeated the heavily-favored Andrey by points.

That career-defining moment announced his arrival among BJJ's elite competitors, but skeptics questioned whether his defensive point-fighting approach could translate to ONE's submission-hunting favored ruleset.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The young grappler explained his tactical approach while emphasizing his commitment to maintaining offensive pressure throughout their encounter under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Understanding the right time for each decision during the fight is very important. For each attack, a defense, and an answer," Eduardo Granzotto told ONE Championship in an exclusive pre-fight interview.
"Understanding that I must impose my style in the fight, too. I know how to deal well with scrambles and many surprise attacks. I've been training a lot in new attacks to surprise him. My jiu-jitsu will always be seeking victory in high-performance [situations]."
Ad

Can Eduardo Granzotto prove his IBJJF victory in gi translates to ONE's submission-hunting style in no-gi, or will Andrey make it back-to-back triumphs inside the squared Circle this Friday?

Ad

Eduardo Granzotto eyes performance bonus, says ONE gold is on his radar

In the same interview with the organization, the debuting Brazilian ground game wizard declared that he'd want to wrap up his debut with a US$50,000 performance bonus.

"I really want this bonus for myself. I’m going for the submission, and I’m sure of what I’m capable of doing. This bonus will be mine," the 22-year-old noted.
Ad

When asked about his future goals in the promotion, the CheckMat martial artist said he's ready to overcome any obstacle standing between him and 26 pounds of gold.

"I want to be able to always be fighting for the organization. Exciting fights and facing challenges are what move me to do this. For sure, I will be able to climb up to the belt one day," he continued.

North American fight fans can catch this electric featherweight submission grappling matchup and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications