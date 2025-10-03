  • home icon
  Eduardo Granzotto says fans, media shocked he beat Fabricio Andrey at IBJJF Worlds: "It was a surprise, but not for me and my team"

Eduardo Granzotto says fans, media shocked he beat Fabricio Andrey at IBJJF Worlds: “It was a surprise, but not for me and my team”

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 03, 2025 05:38 GMT
Eduardo Granzotto | Image by ONE Championship
Eduardo Granzotto [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE Championship newcomer Eduardo Granzotto recalled how nobody gave him a chance against the electric Fabricio ‘Hokage’ Andrey at the 2025 IBJJF Worlds earlier this year.

But with unwavering faith and determination, the 22-year-old went on to secure one of grappling's biggest upsets.

Despite entering as a massive underdog, the 22-year-old CheckMat product stunned ‘Hokage’ with methodical precision, eliminating the electrifying athlete from the prestigious competition.

When most opponents broke under Andrey’s fearsome pressure, Granzotto displayed immense poise and capitalized on defensive opportunities to gain the upper hand and get the victory via points.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Granzotto recalled the feeling of euphoria after everybody doubted him:

also-read-trending Trending
"For the public and some media platforms, it was a surprise, but not for me and my team. We knew the ways to win, and we worked really well so that it would happen again [in the rematch]."
Granzotto is dead set on proving that victory was not a fluke at ONE Fight Night 36, taking place live in U.S. primetime this Friday, Oct. 3.

The Rio de Janeiro native will rematch Andrey in a featherweight submission grappling showdown inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Fabricio Andrey warns Eduardo Granzotto things will be different in rematch

Fabricio Andrey hasn't forgotten about that loss to Eduardo Granzotto and vows pay back.

The Alliance affiliate made it clear that the circumstances will be different this time since they won't be competing in the gi.

'Hokage' told ONE in his own interview:

"One thing is for sure: he won't be able to stall me. No grips, no lapels, no holding back. I think I'm able to showcase my best version in no-gi matches. I'm not countering at all. I'm pushing the pace. I will be on the hunt, he's the prey."
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
