“I’m really very excited” - Eduardo Granzotto thrilled for ‘gigantic opportunity’ in ONE Championship debut

ONE Championship newcomer Eduardo Granzotto is aware of the incredible opportunity on his hands.The 22-year-old CheckMat product is extremely gracious to get the call to compete in martial arts' grandest stage, as he reports for duty against a familiar foe, Fabricio ‘Hokage' Andrey.Granzotto will make his promotional debut in a 10-minute featherweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video this Friday, October 3, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Speaking to ONE in his pre-event interview, Granzotto expressed his delight at joining the world’s largest martial arts organization, calling it a long-time dream of his.&quot;I've always been a fan of watching the fights at ONE Championship, and being able to be part of the event [makes me] very happy. The recognition that the organization brings to the athletes is something great, I'm really very excited.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Ricardo Vieira student continued:“Certainly a gigantic opportunity to be part of this organization. A dream come true, and I'm very happy about it. It's a feeling of following the right path and reaping good fruits for a bright future.&quot;Granzotto worked his way up the unforgiving BJJ circuit. Now, it’s time to reap the fruits of his hard work and showcase his immense talents on the global stage.Eduardo Granzotto recalls upset win over Fabricio AndreyEduardo Granzotto embraced his underdog status against the marvelous Fabricio Andrey at the 2025 IBJJF Worlds.The 22-year-old stuck to his guns and weathered 'Hokage's' dynamic grappling style, emerging victorious via points in gi competition.The CheckMat product recalled the biggest win of his young career:&quot;This was certainly one of the great victories I've achieved in my career. I worked a lot on my preparation to raise my technical level for this great day. The main plan was to perform well and feel happy fighting, and it worked.&quot;Their rematch takes place on October 3 in Bangkok and airs live in U.S. primetime for Prime Video subscribers across North America.