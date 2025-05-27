Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi: Live round-by-round updates

The Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi round-by-round updates are here. They provide boxing fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super featherweight championship bout on May 28. There is tremendous interest heading into the bout.
Not only is it the main event, but the clash between Nunez and Rikiishi itself is a matchmaker's stylistic dream. Both men are heavy-handed boxers, with Nunez 27-1, with 27 stoppage wins to his name. Meanwhile, Rikiishi is 16-1, with 11 stoppage wins on his record.
In short, their matchup, which will be contested for the IBF super featherweight title in a 12-rounder, is expected to produce a TKO/knockout. The man predicted to win, though, is Nunez, who is a -265 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Rikiishi is a +205 underdog.
The event begins at 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, 8:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for U.K. fans, and 4:00 PM J.S.T. (Japan Standard Time). However, the headline bout is estimated for a 6:30 AM E.T. / 3:30 AM P.T. / 11:30 AM B.S.T. / 7:30 PM J.S.T. start time.
