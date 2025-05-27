  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi: Live round-by-round updates

Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 27, 2025 15:25 GMT
nunez
Eduardo Nunez (right) vs. Masanori Rikiishi (left) takes place for IBF super featherweight gold [Image Courtesy: @bxstrs via X/Twitter]

The Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi round-by-round updates are here. They provide boxing fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super featherweight championship bout on May 28. There is tremendous interest heading into the bout.

Ad

Not only is it the main event, but the clash between Nunez and Rikiishi itself is a matchmaker's stylistic dream. Both men are heavy-handed boxers, with Nunez 27-1, with 27 stoppage wins to his name. Meanwhile, Rikiishi is 16-1, with 11 stoppage wins on his record.

In short, their matchup, which will be contested for the IBF super featherweight title in a 12-rounder, is expected to produce a TKO/knockout. The man predicted to win, though, is Nunez, who is a -265 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Rikiishi is a +205 underdog.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The event begins at 3:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, 8:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for U.K. fans, and 4:00 PM J.S.T. (Japan Standard Time). However, the headline bout is estimated for a 6:30 AM E.T. / 3:30 AM P.T. / 11:30 AM B.S.T. / 7:30 PM J.S.T. start time.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming super featherweight title fight.

Ad
Ad

Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications