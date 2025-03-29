Elite UFC lightweight skeptical of Ilia Topuria’s size-factor at lightweight and plays matchmaker for the Spaniard’s first opponent at 155-pounds

Ilia Topuria surprised fans and fighters alike when he vacated the featherweight title and moved up to lightweight. According to both him and UFC CEO Dana White, the reason for his move was due to the massive weight cut the Spaniard endured to make the 145-pound championship limit at featherweight.

But Michael Chandler is skeptical that the former champion's size is as advertised. 'Iron' issued his doubts about Topuria being as big as he claimed during a recent interview with Helen Yee, ahead of Chandler's UFC 314 clash with Paddy Pimblett on April 12.

He also shared a list of potential opponents for 'El Matador' to face upon his arrival at 155 pounds, and said this:

"[Topuria] versus Islam [Makhachev] would make the most business sense for the UFC, as far as the biggest fight. Is Ilia the most deserving of it? It's hard to say, because it's a guy coming up a weight class. He claims he's 190 pounds outside of training camp, I don't know if that's necessarily true. I don't think he's as big as some of us lightweights. But the dude is absolutely skilled, and more importantly, he believes in himself."

He added:

"You could put him up against a [Mateusz] Gamrot or a Arman [Tsarukyan], who's not a great striker, more of a grappler. Or you could put [Topuria] up against Gaethje or Oliveira, who's got great striking. Or you just throw him in there with Islam, who knows."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments about Ilia Topuria below (5:40):

Alexander Volkanovski reveals he wasn't disappointed about missing out on Ilia Topuria rematch

Ilia Topuria's featherweight title reign saw him defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to win the belt before becoming the first man to knock out Max Holloway when they clashed at UFC 308, Topuria's first title defense.

It was expected that 'El Matador' would face Volkanovski in a rematch following UFC 308, with the pair even sharing a face-off in the octagon.

But 'The Great' will now clash with Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314 for the vacant title, following Topuria's decision to move to lightweight. Volkanovski recently discussed missing out on a rematch with the 28-year-old during an interview with Main Event.

He said this:

"I wouldn't say disappointed. It was such a slow process... By that stage I'm just like, 'Give me anybody now.' I've had a big break... Yeah a perfect world would have been fighting Ilia in a rematch, getting that win back."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (4:30):

