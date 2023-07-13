Elle Brooke's power-laden padwork ahead of Jully Poca fight has fans buzzing

Elle Brooke is gearing up for her anticipated clash with Jully Poca on July 15 as they enter the ring for the Kingpyn semi-finals at the iconic 3Arena in Dublin.

The 25-year-old OnlyF*ns model aims to keep her undefeated boxing record intact as she takes on the Brazilian TikTok star in an upcoming clash. Brooke has showcased her knockout power by stopping Faith Ordway in her second fight, her other two bouts against AJ Bunker and Ola Danielka went the distance.

Brooke recently shared a video of her pad work session on her Instagram account:

Brooke's display of power-packed sparring ahead of KingPyn event has sent shockwaves through the celebrity boxing community, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

One fan wrote:

"No wonder she’s undefeated, Elle’s been man handling men for years."

Another wrote:

"Let go bro love you you got this bro"

A fan posted:

"Aww good luck El, love ya lots girl go smash it"

Here are some reactions of other fans to Elle Brooke's video:

"Men don’t make her mad! She will kick your ass."

"Sharp af.."

"Let’s go Champ."

"hottie, ur going to do amazing."

Credits: Instagram

What did Elle Brooke say when Piers Morgan questioned her about OnlyF*ns career?

Elle Brooke fearlessly responded when faced with scrutiny from Piers Morgan regarding her career in adult modeling.

During her appearance on a talk show last month, Brooke defended her choice to forego her law studies at the University of Southampton in pursuit of a successful and lucrative path in the adult entertainment industry:

"I do things that are way more grotesque. P*rnography. Anything, but it’s all within what I want to do. I absolutely love it and I’m really good at it. You know, I could be a good lawyer. Yes. But also, am I good at doing other things on video and camera."

She added:

"I don’t really want kids right now… They can cry in a Ferrari."

Check out Brooke's comment below:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke talks about her future kids finding out about her career: "They can cry in a Ferrari" OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke talks about her future kids finding out about her career: "They can cry in a Ferrari" https://t.co/vSbM4xxvEv

Poll : 0 votes