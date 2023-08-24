Elle Brooke has three-word response to Dillon Danis' derogatory tweet aimed at KSI

Elle Brooke recently reacted to a disrespectful tweet from Dillon Danis directed at KSI.

Danis and 'The Nightmare' hold a significant rivalry. In January, Danis pulled out of a fight against the YouTuber just a week before it was meant to take place.

Now, 'El Jefe' is gearing up for another boxing match scheduled on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. However, this time his opponent will be Logan Paul, who is partnered with KSI in the Prime hydration business venture. The upcoming Misfits x DAZN event is poised to feature two main matchups: Paul vs. Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Dillon Danis recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock KSI, sharing a picture from their recent press conference along with a caption:

"my b*tch @KSI"

Check out Danis' post below:

The 25-year-old OnlyF*ns model joined the conversation in the comments and replied.

"Cook him daddy."

Check out Brooke's reply below:

Elle Brooke and Dillon Danis recently engaged in a playful exchange on social media, exchanging light-hearted banter. The interaction started when Brooke mentioned her fondness for men with a good "sense of humor," alluding to Danis' recent mocking of Logan Paul.

Check out the X interaction below:

Boxing champion Ebanie Bridges praises Elle Brooke

IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has been involved in training and mentoring Elle Brooke since the beginning of her boxing journey.

Bridges, who relocated from Essex, expressed her nostalgia for Brooke in an interview with NOCONTEXTSPORT.

'Blonde Bomber' also shared her thoughts on Brooke's boxing potential, noting that she sees more promise in her than in some established professionals:

"She's like my little buddy, like my best friend, she's like my little sister. So for me to make the move that I had to make, that was the hardest part for me to leave her. Because I loved watching her progression. She does so well, she works so hard, she listens to everything... She's really doing well and she keeps sending me videos and updates... Oh she could definitely turn pro one day. She'd be better than some of the pros that you see."

Check out Bridge's comments below (from 34:48):