OF boxing star Elle Brooke proposes "s*x tape" with Dillon Danis in hilarious social media banter; fans react - "You will catch all kinds of diseases"

Elle Brooke and Dillon Danis recently went back and forth on social media while engaging in some light-hearted banter. Their hilarious conversation began after the OnlyFans boxing star claimed to have a soft spot for men with a "sense of humor," referring to the Bellator welterweight's recent trolling of Logan Paul.

After the two showed off their repartee in a subsequent Twitter exchange, Brooke seemingly asked Danis if he wanted to make a "s*x tape" with her. Given their online notoriety, fans were quick to react to her proposal and took to the tweet's comments section to make their thoughts known.

Michael Chandler on Dillon Danis targetting Logan Paul with personal jibes

Over the past couple of weeks, Dillon Danis has been on a mission to troll Logan Paul as brutally as possible. The polarizing jiu-jitsu savant has been posting old pictures of Paul's fiancee with her former flames all over his social media handles.

For context, Danis is set to make his long-awaited boxing debut against 'The Maverick' on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Their bout will co-headline the one-of-a-kind event alongside KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Considering that Dillon Danis is known for his online trolling more than his fighting skills today, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler recently claimed that such elements within the combat sports community mustn't be given attention.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Iron' lambasted Danis for his recent actions and stated:

"What’re we doing? Logan Paul just got booked to fight Dillon Danis in a boxing match... Logan, I get it... But to fight this guy, who I don’t even want to name anymore because I feel like he’s just been a troll and we keep giving him attention. We keep encouraging him with likes and tweets and headlines and fights like this. Why are we doing this?"

Watch the full video below: