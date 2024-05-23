Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant walkout songs: Tracks both fighters have used before

The highly anticipated showdown between Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. Brooke is poised to put her MFB women's middleweight title on the line against her fellow OnlyF*ns model in the main event of Misfits 15 (MF & DAZN: X Series 15).

Renowned as a social media influencer and adult model, 'Dumble Dong' has become a prominent figure in the influencer boxing scene. She captured the middleweight title with a third-round knockout victory over her former rival, Andrea-Jane Bunker.

Even with her nascent foray into combat sports, Brooke has made a remarkable impact in the influencer boxing realm. She debuted in the ring against Andrea-Jane Bunker in July 2022, winning by unanimous decision in an exhibition bout.

The 26-year-old Brit followed this victory with consecutive wins against Faith Ordway and Aleksandra Daniel in 2023. However, her momentum was halted last July when she faced her first defeat, losing to Jully Poca by a unanimous decision in the Kingpyn tournament semi-finals.

Meanwhile, VanZant is poised to return to active competition after a 33-month hiatus and will be making her gloved boxing debut. Since departing from the UFC in July 2020, '12 Gauge' transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC in August of that year.

However, she faced challenges in her new venture, suffering defeats against Britain Hart in Feb. 2021 and Rachael Ostovich in July 2021.

The 30-year-old American was set to face Charis Sigala at BKFC London in August 2022, but the bout was abruptly canceled at the last minute for undisclosed reasons. Following this, VanZant shifted her focus towards her successful adult modeling career on OnlyF*ns.

The Misfits 15 card broadcast is set to begin at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on Saturday, May 25, for audiences in the United States and Canada. In the United Kingdom, viewers can catch the event starting at 12 AM BST on Sunday, May 26.

Meanwhile, the main event fighters are anticipated to make their ring walkouts around 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT / 5 AM BST. However, these times are tentative and may vary based on the outcomes of the preceding undercard bouts.

The boxers' entrances hold significant importance in the spectacle of high-profile fights, setting the stage for the event and captivating the audience's attention from the outset. Although the walkout songs for Brooke and VanZant have not been revealed, we can delve into the music they have previously selected to accompany their entrances.

Which songs did Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant walk out to?

With a combined career record of 4-1 in both professional and exhibition bouts, Elle Brooke carries the weight of defending her title. In her last appearance, 'Dumble Dong' made her entrance to the lively rhythm of Kanye West's 'Stronger', a hit track from his acclaimed 2007 album 'Graduation'.

For her debut fight, Brooke opted for the timeless 1995 classic 'Wonderwall' by the English rock band Oasis. She continued this trend by selecting the same song for her bout against Faith Ordway at MF & DAZN X 004 last January.

With a professional MMA record of 8-5 and a BKFC record of 0-2, Paige VanZant is eager to secure a victory in her comeback bout. Throughout her UFC career, '12 Gauge' consistently made her entrance to the energizing beats of 'Let's Go' by Trick Daddy featuring Lil Jon & Twista.

During her tenure at AEW, VanZant typically made her entrance accompanied by her theme song 'Outta Pocket' by Righteous Reg and Anthony King.