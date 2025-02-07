Ellis Badr Barboza says fans have yet to see the best of him ahead of Prajanchai showdown: “I have many things in my locker”

Ellis Badr Barboza is ready for anything two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai can throw at him.

After back-to-back wins inside the Circle, 'El Jefe' will look to land the biggest victory of his combat sports career when he challenges the reigning Thai wizard for his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

It all goes down this Friday, February 7, when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded ONE Fight Night 28 card on Prime Video.

Despite going up against one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters in the sport today, Ellis Badr Barboza is confident that he'll have all the tools he needs to leave "The Land of Smiles" as a ONE world champion.

"I have many things in my locker that I haven’t shown and I think I have the right skills to get the job done," Barboza said in an interview with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post. "We’ll see in the fight what happens, and I will make my plan to where it’s supposed to be."

Ellis Badr Barboza is in the best possible shape ahead of ONE Fight Night 28 headliner

Aside from having all the weapons he needs, Ellis Badr Barboza believes he's in the absolute best shape of his life after having ample time to prepare for his clash with Prajanchai.

"Yeah, I feel like I've had a long time to prepare for this fight and mentally as well." Barboza added. "I knew about this fight for a long time, so I'm in the best shape possible."

Prajanchai goes into his first defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship on a five-fight win streak, including title-winning performances against Joseph Lasiri and Jonathan Di Bella in his last two outings.

Will the Thai titleholder add another noteworthy name to his hit list in front of a hometown crowd, or will Barboza shock the world and take 26 pounds of gold back home with him to the United Kingdom?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

