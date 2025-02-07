Ellis Badr Barboza vows to unseat Prajanchai from Muay Thai throne: “I’m ready to silence the doubters”

Ellis Badr Barboza is coming to silence the haters and bring ONE Championship gold back home to the United Kingdom.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video will see Barboza step into the main event spotlight to challenge two-sport king Prajanchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

In the eyes of many, Barboza is a sizeable underdog against Prajanchai — a fighter who has 15x (times) more wins to his credit than the Brit has in total fights.

Of course, that means absolutely nothing to Barboza, who is overflowing with confidence ahead of his first ONE world title tilt.

"Of course. I’m very confident," Barboza told the Bangkok Post in a pre-fight interview. "I would not accept the fight if I was not confident. I’m ready to silence doubters and take the gold."

Ellis Badr Barboza plans on using lessons of the past to manifest a world title-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 28

Ellis Badr Barboza has seen his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career, but the Brit sees it all as a learning experience. And in less than 24 hours, he plans on parlaying that experience into the biggest win of his combat sports career.

"Yeah, I believe so. I’m on a good run. I’ve had many fights leading up to this point, many lessons. And I feel like all the ups and downs, all the lessons that took me to this point have made me ready for this opportunity."

'El Jefe' earned wins in his first two promotional appearances, securing a third-round knockout against Thai prospect Thongpoon followed by a decision victory over Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Fight Night 23 in July.

Will the British slugger make the most of his opportunity inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Prajanchai prove to be too much for Barboza to handle on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

