“Ready for this opportunity” - Ellis Badr Barboza says career ups and downs prepared him for possible star-making moment vs. Prajanchai

Muay Thai success did not come easy for British striker Ellis Badr Barboza but it is something he believes has prepared him for his big moment this week.

'El Jefe' will shoot for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against reigning divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is out to realize his long-standing goal of becoming a world champion with a victory.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Barboza shared how the path he has taken in his career has sharpened him in what he wants to accomplish against Prajanchai.

Trending

The 24-year-old Birmingham, England native said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, I believe so. I’m on a good run. I’ve had many fights leading up to this point, many lessons. And I feel like all the ups and downs, all the lessons that took me to this point have made me ready for this opportunity."

Watch the interview below:

Ellis Badr Barboza cut his chops in England's Muay Thai scene before landing in ONE Championship in 2023. His debut win in the promotion was overturned to a no-contest while in his second fight in July he had to labor to win by split decision over Malaysian-Thai fighter Aliff Sor Dechapan.

His opponent, Prajanchai, meanwhile, is on a high, winning five straight matches to fortify his standing as a double ONE world champion.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza views Prajanchai showdown with a lot of significance

Ellis Badr Barboza is looking at his scheduled title match against Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 28 with a lot of significance. He believes that apart from becoming world champion, a win will also validate he made the right decision to make a career from martial arts.

He spoke about it in the YouTube feature on him by Folklore Official in line with his scheduled title bid, saying:

"It would mean everything to me. It's more than just the title. It can help me show that all the years that I was training has paid off and it's not been for nothing. And it's just to cement my name in the greats of the sport."

In the event of a victory at ONE Fight Night 28, Ellis Badr Barboza will become the latest British ONE world champion, joining bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.