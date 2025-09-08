Elon Musk backs Conor McGregor for Ireland President, claims UFC star will save country 

Elon Musk recently expressed his support for Conor McGregor's presidential campaign in Ireland, stating that McGregor could save the country from alleged tyranny.

'The Notorious' has been vocal about his political ambitions since last year. In March, he officially announced his intention to run for the presidential seat in Ireland. Despite facing significant opposition, McGregor is seemingly determined to win the election and bring about change.

In a recent post on X, Musk expressed his desire to see McGregor become the President of Ireland:

"Shame on Simon Harris for tyrannically blocking the will of the people of Ireland! Conor McGregor for President to save Ireland."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

Elon Musk @elonmusk Shame on Simon Harris for tyrannically blocking the will of the people of Ireland! Conor McGregor for President to save Ireland.

Conor McGregor hopes to fight on UFC White House card as President

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his plan to host a UFC event on the White House lawn next year. The news quickly went viral, attracting interest from several notable fighters, including Conor McGregor, who expressed a strong desire to be part of the event.

In a post on X, McGregor emphasized his wish to fight at the White House as the president of Ireland. He wrote:

"I pray I am in as Ireland's President by the time of the fight in the White House. 🙏 How iconic it will be. A leader that puts his money where his mouth is. I would be in term well over half a year by the time of this White House card... The Presidential term is 7 years. I’d have Ireland right inside 3. Possibly 2. And the first year of my term, culminating in a fight at The White House, would be the greatest year in modern history!"

According to the reports, UFC is currently aligned with Trump's idea and is looking to schedule the event for June 2026.

