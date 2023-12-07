Elon Musk endorses Dana White's strategy for promoting Nitro Cross using Tesla's $61,000 asset

Elon Musk and Dana White's friendship seems to be growing stronger as the two paired up to promote Nitro Cross this weekend.

Nitro Cross is an American rallycross racing series that was created by American legend Travis Pastrana. Dana White took to X to share a video where he promoted the event, and said he would be giving away a Tesla Cybertruck, one of the most sought-after electric trucks in the United States currently.

He shared the news of the partnership with Elon Musk on X saying:

"I'm giving away a free Tesla Cybertruck. This has to be the biggest giveaway I've ever done for two reasons, it's a $100,000 truck, and there's a three-year waiting list for this thing. Thank you Elon Musk my brother, I appreciate you doing this for me."

Elon Musk responded to the video by saying:

"This is cool"

Musk made the giveaway possible at the request of the UFC CEO. Fans, however, may not be as amused, as Dana White had been teasing a 'big announcement' which many believed had something to do with UFC 300. However, they were disappointed to know that the announcement was a giveaway of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Elon Musk calls out the CEO of Walt Disney Bob Eiger and makes shocking claims about him

Elon Musk is not someone who holds back when he has to speak his mind, and ever since he took over Twitter, he has been doing just that. In his most recent callout, he named Bob Eiger, the CEO of Walt Disney, and had this to say:

"Bob Eiger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand up guy."

He added:

"Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger? You are endorsing this material!"

It all started when Disney announced that they would no longer directly advertise on X. Fans believe X is the only platform where they can express themselves freely and are egging Musk on to maintain the neutrality of the platform.