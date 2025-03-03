In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Elon Musk claimed that the Associated Press had wrongfully reported that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had fired air traffic controllers. Musk said that no such layoffs had been made and they were looking for more controllers. He criticized the misinformation being spread, saying the accuracy of reporting must be maintained, especially if it concerns public safety and major infrastructure.

Ad

The tech mogul pointed out the bigger problem for the aviation sector, arguing that experienced people were pushed out under principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. He concluded that this type of reasoning has contributed to the shortage of qualified air traffic controllers. He stressed the fact that when it comes to air traffic control, one should be hired strictly based on merit, as public safety can never be compromised.

Ad

Trending

Musk said:

"I mean like the Associated Press, which I call Associated Propaganda, the AP. You know, they ran an international news story saying that we fired air traffic controllers, but we didn’t fire any air traffic controllers at all. In fact, we’re trying to hire air traffic controllers, not fire them. A lot of really qualified air traffic controllers were pushed out because of DEI stuff. So, I mean, not to be blunt, but a bunch of really good, talented old white guys were pushed out. It’s not cool."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Elon Musk's comments below (41:56):

Ad

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk amused as Grok AI sexy mode flirts instead of answering questions

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk opened the latest JRE episode by jokingly discussing Grok AI's sexy mode. Rogan commented that the AI had been flirting like crazy and preventing them from getting serious answers, causing the entire conversation to turn into a playful banter. Both men found it amusing that the AI's answers veered more towards love than information.

Ad

While testing different prompts, they tried pressing Grok for info about Fort Knox but were met with more deflection. Instead of giving them details, the AI simply suggested potential places to run away to in the spirit of being fun.

Rogan said:

"So right now, what we're doing is [trying out] the sexy mode Grok AI and it's been flirting the entire time. We're trying to get it to give us a tour of Fort Knox. But she just wants to find places to sneak off to. It's a dirty AI." (0:12 - 0:30 in the aforementioned video)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.