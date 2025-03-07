Elon Musk gets brutally honest with Joe Rogan about the real objective of DOGE: "Success was never one of the possible outcomes"

Elon Musk recently explained to Joe Rogan how DOGE has started "reprogramming the matrix."

Last week, episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience was released, featuring Musk as the highly-anticipated returning guest.

Musk and Rogan discussed various topics, including the former's work with the Donald Trump presidential administration through DOGE. DOGE stands for Department of Government Efficiency, with Musk leading the charge to decrease federal spending in the United States.

During episode #2281 of JRE, Rogan had this to say about DOGE:

"Essentially DOGE has found the coffin where the vampire sleeps."

Musk responded with the following quote:

"Yeah, we're reprogramming the matrix. Success was never one of the possible outcomes as a Kobayashi Maru situation. If you're in the matrix, success was never possible. The only way to achieve success is to reprogram the matrix such that success is one of the possible outcomes. That's what we are doing. We may or may not succeed."

Rogan followed up by saying:

"Well, it's certainly a lot of fun to watch."

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's comments below:

Elon Musk reveals to Joe Rogan that he could be "assasinated" for his work with DOGE

Elon Musk has already exposed millions of dollars' worth of unnecessary spending by the government. The 53-year-old also started revealing potential insider trading and other illegal acts committed by high-profile government officials.

During the previously mentioned podcast, Musk had this to say about his life potentially being in danger because of his work with DOGE:

"It's a lot more than insider trading [how they are creating wealth]. I mean this is really going to get me assassinated. It’s like I’m not lengthening my lifespan by explaining this stuff, say the least. I mean I’m supposed to go back to DC. How am I going to survive? Those fu**ers are going to kill me for sure... I actually have to be careful that I don't push too hard on the corruption stuff because it's going to get me killed."

President Donald Trump has continued to support Elon Musk's work, which will help ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent with more transparency.

Check out Elon Musk's comments below (2:50:06):

