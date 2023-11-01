Elon Musk makes shocking allegations about George Soros' globalist plot to control the world on Joe Rogan Experience 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to controversy. The billionaire stunned people last year by becoming the owner of social media giant X and has never been afraid to air his views in public.

Now, the South African businessman has again courted controversy, this time by hitting out at fellow billionaire George Soros.

Elon Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast headed up by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, and went on an astonishing rant against the Hungarian-American philanthropist.

Musk had the following to say about his fellow billionaire:

“In my opinion, (George Soros) fundamentally hates humanity. That’s my view. What he’s doing, things that erode the fabric of civilisation...he’s very good at arbitrage, famously he shorted the British pound, that’s how he made his money...he’s good at spotting value for money that other people don’t see...Soros realised that you don’t actually need to change the laws, you just need to change how they’re enforced...if nobody chooses to enforce the laws, it’s life changing.”

Expand Tweet

The rant on JRE is not the first anti-Soros one that Musk has embarked on. In September, it was reported that the billionaire had accused the philanthropist of wanting to destroy Western civilization prior to meeting Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

Elon Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience: What else happened outside of George Soros rant?

Elon Musk’s rant on George Soros wasn’t the only notable thing to happen in his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The recent appearance was Musk’s fourth on the podcast. In a previous appearance, he famously smoked marijuana with the veteran UFC commentator, stunning observers.

The incident did not go without repercussions for the billionaire, as he later revealed he was drug tested for a year afterward.

This week’s appearance, however, saw something more interesting involving Joe Rogan himself. The podcast host was shown firing an 80-pound bow and arrow at Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck after insisting the weapon could pierce the truck’s side.

As the UFC commentator found out, though, the exoskeleton exterior of the vehicle protected it, with the arrow failing to breach the steel.

Expand Tweet