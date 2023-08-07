Elon Musk shares winning formula to finish Mark Zuckerberg quickly in upcoming MMA bout, claims there’s only one scenario in which he loses the fight

Elon Musk believes his size advantage against Mark Zuckerberg could be a significant difference-maker in their potential fight.

Over the past few years, Musk and Zuckerberg have created worldwide interest in an MMA fight between them. After several weeks of progress, the must-see matchup between the two billionaires seemed to lose momentum.

Luckily, the founder of SpaceX provided optimism by saying this quote provided by TheMacLife:

“Aiming to get to 50 pound free weights this week. I build muscle fast. Physical endurance is my weak spot, so I’m aiming to make this quick. If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he many win on endurance. I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions.”

A fight between Musk and Zuckerberg would likely be determined by more than endurance. The CEO of Facebook would have a massive advantage because he trains and competes in BJJ. Zuckerberg has also worked on his striking skills with a trainer, leading to him building an Octagon in his backyard.

Elon Musk reveals he’s lifting weights for potential fight against Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg haven’t taken the next step for a potential fight by determining a targeted date/month. With that said, Musk has announced he’s lifting weights to prepare. The founder of SpaceX had this to say on Twitter:

“Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Musk also revealed minor details for the highly-anticipated fight:

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have already begun training with high-level fighters/coaches. On one side, the CEO of Facebook was seen working with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. He primarily trains with Khai Wu, who recently signed with the Professional Fighters League.

Meanwhile, Musk shared a photo with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre and legendary coach John Danaher. It’s unclear if the billionaires will continue to pursue a fight, but there’s no doubt the matchup would be watched by millions of people.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.



Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.