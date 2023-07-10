Elon Musk suggests an X-rated NSFW stipulation for much-hyped UFC fight with "c*ck" Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk has sliced his potential UFC fight with Mark Zuckerberg down to a bizarre NSFW contest.

The tech billionaires initially got into an argument over Meta's answer to Twitter, Threads. Musk proposed a cage fight, Zuckerberg quickly accepted and the whole world rallied behind the proposition including UFC president Dana White.

However, White's involvement might not be essential if Zuckerberg accepts the challenge Musk has now suggested. A Twitter page recently posted Zuckerberg's reply to the Burger chain Wendy's suggesting that the Meta CEO promotes brand speech instead of free speech.

Responding to the post, Elon Musk branded his rival a 'c*ck', which is modern-day slang for cuc*old.

Musk then proposed that they simply sort out their rivalry by measuring who literally has the bigger pen*s. The Tesla chief wrote:

"I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏"

Several UFC fighters have gotten involved in the saga so far, pledging their allegiances to train one of the two tech moguls. However, Musk's latest suggestion makes one wonder if this was all it was about all along.

Dana White claims Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg will be sanctioned fight

A day after Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg traded barbs on social media, Dana White claimed that both parties are 'dead serious' after having spoken to them. White went on to sport a t-shirt promoting the fight which was subsequently made available on the UFC's website.

While he had clearly expressed his intent to make the fight happen, White had previously claimed that it would most likely have to be an exhibition as sanctioning bodies wouldn't go along. However, he has now changed his stance and believes it is too lucrative an offer for any state to turn down.

Dana White also dismissed rumors of the fight potentially going down at UFC 300 in early 2024. The UFC president recently told TSN:

"100 percent [they want to fight in the UFC]. I do [have a date in mind], I’ll announce it when we’re ready. It won’t be UFC 300... Whoever says no, every other state and country will say yes. A billion dollars in revenue, this fight.”

