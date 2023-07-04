"Zuck gonna hire Khabib" - Fans taken aback as Elon Musk trains with Georges St-Pierre to prove he's 'dead serious' about fighting

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have now come too far to back out of their potential fight without providing a valid explanation. While Zuckerberg has been delving into martial arts for a while now, even Musk has now started training to back up his words with action.

The Tesla chief had first proposed the fight to Zuckerberg who took no time to accept the challenge. UFC president Dana White subsequently got involved, claiming that both parties are 'dead serious' about the fight.

Despite Elon Musk holding a huge size advantage over Musk Zuckerberg, many fans initially had the Meta CEO winning, given his BJJ medal wins last year. However, Musk has now started training, calling in revered BJJ coach, John Danaher, scientist Lex Fridman and MMA GOAT contender Georges St-Pierre.

The tide has now drastically changed after Musk was spotted with the former UFC double champ. Many believe Twitter's new owner will defeat the Facebook founder in a potential clash.

Check out some comments below:

"Zuck gonna hire Khabib"

"God! I was thinking Zuck is the one who has been training for a couple years. He's got this. But damn. Elon getting a leg up over there and he learning from all the greats!"

Image courtesy: @georgesstpierre on Instagram

Archaeologist claims Italians would riot if Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg takes place in the Colosseum

Talks of a potential clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been escalating rapidly since Dana White came out wearing a t-shirt for the same which soon became available on the UFC website.

The Italian government also got involved, reportedly through Zuckerberg and White, offering up the Colosseum as a potential venue.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Some chance fight happens in Colosseum Some chance fight happens in Colosseum

Famed archaeologist Darius Arya has now weighed in on the matter, dismissing the idea of a Colosseum showdown.

While Arya is glad about the hype behind the venue, he cited the heritage status of the monument to justify why a fight isn't likely to happen. Anticipating riots in Italy if the match takes place, Arya told TMZ Sports:

"To have the Colosseum mentioned alongside Musk and Zuckerberg is awesome. [However] the Italians would be rioting in the streets...Of course, it could never happen"

While The Ministry of Culture's Office has dismissed the reports as 'unfounded', TMZ Sports insists that they have direct sources which claim otherwise.

Poll : 0 votes