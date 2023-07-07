MMA
Elon Musk trainer Georges St-Pierre is strictly against Mark Zuckerberg fight for a huge reason

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 07, 2023 04:31 GMT
Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Georges St-Pierre [Image credits: @SpinninBackfist and @aaronbronsteter on Twitter]

Georges St-Pierre recently discussed the potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg super fight and explained why he wasn't keen to see the two tech billionaires fight.

The former two-division UFC champion was recently seen training the Tesla CEO in martial arts, along with legendary MMA coach John Danaher and podcaster Lex Fridman. After a picture of their practice session was posted online, many fans were shocked to see how serious Musk was about the fight.

While many combat sports fans are undoubtedly hyped about the Musk-Zuckerberg matchup, St-Pierre claimed that he's not too eager to see the Tesla CEO venture into the world of sport fighting.

'Rush' recently spoke to MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter at a UFC 290 pre-fight event and explained why he's against the two tech billionaires scrapping in the cage. After revealing that Musk was exceptionally strong and had a judo background, St-Pierre continued:

"I don't know if this fight's going to happen... However, there's a part of me that hopes this thing gets resolved in a different way... Most of his time is dedicated to working on things that change the fate of humanity."

He continued:

"If he decides to get himself ready for something like this, that means he's going to have to take time out of his schedule to do it. I believe that the things that he works on now are more important than fighting in the cage."
Georges St-Pierre set to return to action at UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre will make his highly anticipated return to mixed martial arts in a grappling-only event at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational event in December.

The Canadian last fought Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in a middleweight title fight in 2017, marking his return to the octagon after a four-year hiatus. St-Pierre emerged victorious via third-round submission to become the fourth fighter in UFC history to be a multi-division champion.

Georges St-Pierre retired in 2017 with an incredible professional record of 26-2. Widely considered the greatest welterweight champion in UFC history, 'Rush' held the record for the most title bout wins and the second-longest combined title streak in promotional history by defending his belt nine consecutive times.

While St-Pierre's next grappling opponent isn't fixed yet, the Canadian has expressed an interest in fighting notable names like Kamaru Usman, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He recently revealed that he's received a list of potential opponents from the UFC and will make a decision soon.

