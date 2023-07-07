Georges St-Pierre answers if return fight will be against Khabib Nurmagomedov - "I have received a list from UFC"

Georges St-Pierre recently answered some questions about his return to action and revealed who he could potentially face. St-Pierre is gearing up for his long-awaited return to martial arts competition and is expected to compete at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling-only event in December.

Widely considered among the greatest MMA fighters the world has ever seen, 'Rush' is a former two-division UFC champion. While St-Pierre fought numerous world-class opponents during his time in the promotion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was one fighter who notably got away from him.

In a recent interview at a UFC 290 pre-fight event, Georges St-Pierre addressed his comeback and was asked by reporters if Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva, and Kamaru Usman were among the fighters he was interested in facing. He stated:

"They are all very attractive, but everybody has a different agenda. I have received a list from the UFC today, and we're going to check who's available. When we take a decision with the UFC and my people, we're going to make sure we go up against someone the people want to see me fight."

Upon being asked if Nurmagomedov was the ultimate opponent for him, St-Pierre stated:

"It could be. There are a lot of other potential interesting matchups, but it could be... Khabib was not on the list."

Georges St-Pierre describes what it is like training with Twitter CEO Elon Musk

The MMA community was recently taken by storm after Elon Musk shared a picture of him training in martial arts with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre and legendary jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher. The three men were accompanied by famous podcaster Lex Fridman as well.

At the same UFC 290 pre-fight event, St-Pierre was asked about his experience training with Musk. The Canadian replied:

"We trained and it was a lot of fun. He’s very strong, physically very strong. Much stronger than the average man. Very tough."

Georges St-Pierre further revealed that Elon Musk had prior experience in judo and claimed:

"I didn't know that in the beginning, but he has a judo background. So it was an amazing experience. He is someone that I have admired for years because of what he has done, his accomplishments, and the ideas that he stands for. For me, it was a dream come true to meet him."

While there is no official movement on the potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight, it seems both tech billionaires are highly invested in making it happen. UFC president Dana White also confirmed the same and has even offered the promotion's services to host such a momentous event.

