"Elon is in trouble" - Fans rule out Elon Musk's chances as Mark Zuckerberg becomes a blue belt in BJJ  

Fight fans have been waiting in anticipation ever since tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to a cage fight during one of their online tirades.

However, the Meta CEO is more experienced than Musk in martial arts. Earlier this year, the Facebook founder made headlines when he won the white belt, Brazilian jiu-jitsu Tour Silicon Valley.

Adding to his already impressive credentials, earlier today, Zuckerberg shocked his fans when he revealed that he had officially been promoted to a blue belt in jiu-jitsu.

Suffice it to say netizens now seem convinced that Musk has zero chance of victory if the duo were to lock horns in a cage fight. Eager fans and celebrities flooded Mark Zuckerberg's comment section to share their thoughts.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya congratulated the Meta CEO in an emoji-filled post:

👏🏾💙✨

Instagram user @akalouiep wrote:

"Zuck getting ready frfr. 😭"

Another user, @sexysong, suggested that UFC president Dana White should book the super fight immediately:

"Bring Dana here."

@tonyroddy stated that the Tesla CEO doesn't stand a chance if the duo were to fight:

"Fire bro, Musk didn't have a chance, homie. All respect of course."

Another netizen, @antonio, invited Mark Zuckerberg for a sparring session:

"I'm also a BJJ blue belt. Let's spar! Let's show Elon."

Instagram user, @rafacoachman, wrote:

"Elon ain't ready."

Another fan, @ap4liberty, wrote.

"Elon is in trouble."

Instagram user @chavezisclever_ demanded:

"Fight Elon!"

Check out a few other responses below:

@zayanmalik3021 wrote:

"Man is preparing for Elon's funeral."

@ladidiax wrote:

"So this is what Elon is up against."

@laaronsito_2000 wrote:

"Training to beat Elon's a**."

Image courtesy @zuck on Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg BJJ: When the Meta CEO entered a jiu-jitsu tournament incognito

In a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shared his experience participating in his first-ever jiu-jitsu tournament.

Per the tech billionaire, it was a fun experience, and for him, a tactical sport like jiu-jitsu is instrumental to his mental health. Interestingly, when he signed up for the event, he did so using his first and middle name, trying to make it as low-key as possible:

"To compete, I needed to get around the fact that I didn't want it to be like this big thing. So basically, I just rolled up with a hat and sunglasses, and I was wearing a covid mask, and I registered under my first and middle name. So Mark Elliot. And it wasn't until I actually pulled all that stuff off, right before I got on the mat, that people knew it was me."

Catch Mark Zuckerberg's comments below (1:48):