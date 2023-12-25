"Embarrassed himself" - Fans react to "drunk" Conor McGregor's chaotic catch-up with Israel Adesanya at Anthony Joshua fight

Conor McGregor's chaotic interaction with Israel Adesanya at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event, headlined by Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder's separate bouts, has left fans in splits.

In a video posted by MMA Orbit on X, 'The Notorious' can be seen chatting with Adesanya. However, the conversation starts with the Irishman neighing repeatedly while greeting his fellow UFC star, leading some fans online to believe that he was intoxicated.

McGregor then continued dominating the conversation, barely letting 'The Last Stylebender' get a word in. Unsurprisingly, fight fans had much to say about the seemingly odd interaction, prompting them to take to social media.

Watch Conor McGregor's interaction with Israel Adesanya below:

"Conor Must be sniffing that much coke."

"Conor should be ashamed."

"Conor just refuses to let people get a word in."

"LMAO, Conor must be so annoying but funny AF to hang out with."

"Everybody groaning on the inside when drunk Conor spots them and starts approaching."

"At this point, it's kind of sad what he has become. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] changed this guy."

"Embarrassed himself in front of [Cristiano] Ronaldo."

"Cocaine is a hell of a drug."

When Israel Adesanya heaped praises on Conor McGregor

Despite what fans say about Conor McGregor's odd interaction with Israel Adesanya at Riyadh, 'The Last Stylebender' respects and admires the Irishman for what he has done for MMA.

During a media event for UFC 271, the Nigerian-born Kiwi lauded the former two-division champion for being instrumental in taking mixed martial arts to new heights. He said in February 2022:

"Conor is a guy I've admired from the jump... He is a performer, so when he said perform. I know what he means. We know. You don't just go in there and fight; you perform... We know the magnitude of stepping up in the main event, not just showing off, but showing out."

Adesanya added:

"I appreciate Conor, and I appreciate what he has done for the game because whether you like him or not, he f*****g raised the bar. He raised the bar for everyone... The whole game is better because of him."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below: