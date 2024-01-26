Embarrassed Jon Jones issues eleven-word reaction as old clip of him playing basketball resurfaces

MMA legend Jon Jones, who is currently sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle, just took another hit, but this time outside the octagon.

An old video of his unsuccessful attempt at a basketball dunk has gone viral, prompting an exasperated response. The clip showcases Jones launching himself at the hoop, only to have the ball bounce off his face, and seemed to have landed harder than any punch he's ever taken.

'Bones' wrote:

"Guys, let's just ignore this video so it goes away already "

Check out Jon Jones' comment below:

Despite the injury setback, Jones has kept fans updated on his progress, assuring them his recovery is on track. He recently underwent successful elbow surgery, clarifying it wouldn't delay his projected return before the year's end.

While an official opponent and date remain unconfirmed, all roads point to a heavyweight title clash against former champion Stipe Miocic. While Aspinall currently holds the interim belt, Jones' legacy and unfinished business with Miocic make this the more likely showdown.

Kenny Florian weighs in on why Jon Jones wants a fight with Stipe Miocic over interim champ Tom Aspinall

Despite Tom Aspinall's impressive ascent and interim heavyweight title, both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic seem fixated on clashing with each other, leaving the rising contender's calls for a fight unanswered. Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian, however, sheds light on the potential motivations behind their decision, suggesting a strategic pursuit of legacy over immediate title contention.

On Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Florian delved into the reasoning behind Jones and Miocic's apparent preference for a legendary showdown:

"Those guys have won the belt many times over, they've been part of some of the biggest UFC events in history. You know, huge names, and I think that for two guys that have been at their level, have been in the sport for so long, for them it's probably more worth it to say, 'Hey, let me face another legend that's right around my era. That can bring in a lot of money for me.'"

Florian suggests that Aspinall, despite his impressive run, doesn't hold the same allure for the established stars:

"I don't think they see that same advantage in, say, Tom Aspinall. He probably doesn't tick all those boxes."

Check out Kenny Florian's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall (23:51):