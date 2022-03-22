Watch: An emotional Jorge Masvidal embraces his father after devastating loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal was clearly disappointed with his performance against Colby Covington at UFC 272.

In a recent clip uploaded by UFC Europe on Twitter, 'Gamebred' can be seen apologizing to his team after the defeat. As he walked towards his dressing room, a devastated Masvidal was also spotted embracing his father, who tried to console his son after the setback.

You can check out the clip below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Watch in full on Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal! Go behind the scenes in a brand new Thrill & The Agony!Watch in full on @UFCFightPass now! Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal! Go behind the scenes in a brand new Thrill & The Agony!📺 Watch in full on @UFCFightPass now! https://t.co/8eFROIchD9

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington faced off in a highly-anticipated grudge match in UFC 272's main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Covington defeated 'Gamebred' by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45).

The two confronted each other to settle their long-running feud, which began during their training days at ATT Gym. The five-round clash saw a lot of intriguing exchanges and scrambles.

Ultimately, Covington displayed a wrestling masterclass as he dominated Masvidal throughout the majority of the fight.

Even though 'Gamebred' tried to take over when he knocked Covington down in the fourth round, he could not keep his former teammate on the mat for long and was unable to capitalize on the moment.

Colby Covington is willing to fight Jorge Masvidal again; claims he'd knock him "unconscious"

The recent win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 definitely doubled the confidence of Colby Covington. This was recently shown when he challenged 'Gamebred' for another collision.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Covington was asked about his thoughts on fighting his arch-nemesis again if given the chance for a rematch. In his response, 'Chaos' stated that he would knock Masvidal out.

"Yeah he can get beat up again. Man, he can get put out unconscious this time."

Speaking further about his fight against Masvidal, the former interim welterweight champion also mentioned how he was able to defeat 'Gamebred', despite what he claimed to be one of his worst performances.

"You know. that was my worst performance and his best performance and he still got starched every single round. So, if the fans want to see me put his lights out for good and if we see each other, he knows that we see each other on the streets. He talks too reckless. like he's gonna beat up there as well, drop him on the concrete but the UFC won't be able to pay his medical bills. So, hopefully he'll get another UFC fight but I'm open to anything."

Watch Covington's full interview with MMA Fighting below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard