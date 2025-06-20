"Entertainment sport first" - Islam Makhachev's coach addresses fan outrage over P4P king having to vacate belt while Jon Jones retains UFC title

Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, recently addressed the outrage surrounding Jon Jones' retention of the UFC heavyweight title, especially in light of the Dagestani's situation.

Makhachev had aspirations of achieving champ-champ status in the UFC. However, he had to vacate the UFC lightweight title to potentially compete for the welterweight title next.

In contrast, Jones has only made one title defense since becoming the UFC heavyweight champion in March 2023. Many fans believe the promotion should strip Jones of the title instead of Makhachev due to the former's inactivity.

During a discussion on Submission Radio, Mendez shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

"Obviously, it's unfair, but you know what? If we start complaining about the UFC being unfair, then you're not doing your homework. This is an entertainment sport first, and they're about what's going to make the most money for the company. So, if you're not making enough noise, if you're not making the right moves, then you're not going to get the right opportunity."

He added:

"Jon Jones is making the right moves for Jon Jones. Jon Jones is very smart about what he does. So, therefore, he gets the opportunity and he gets to do things that nobody else can do. But one reason, he deserved it. He's earned that opportunity to be where he is at... The UFC is allowing Jon Jones to control the situation because he can."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (17:32):

Javier Mendez labels Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones as UFC's "biggest stars presently"

Islam Makhachev is currently ranked as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, while Jon Jones holds the third position. Notably, both fighters have not been defeated in the promotion for long time. Jones’ only UFC (and MMA) loss was a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009 in a fight where he was comfortably winning, while Makhachev has not lost since a knockout defeat to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015.

In a recent discussion on The Javier & Mo Show, MMA coach Javier Mendez labeled Jones and Makhachev as two of the biggest superstars in the UFC today, saying:

"[Ilia] Topuria can come in at 155 [pounds] and if he wins there, then [the UFC] creates a big star in Topuria, so now you've got bigger stars. As it is right now in my opinion... I think the biggest stars in the UFC presently, the biggest, I think it's Jon Jones and it's Islam."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments on Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev below (10:07):

