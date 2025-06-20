  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Entertainment sport first" - Islam Makhachev's coach addresses fan outrage over P4P king having to vacate belt while Jon Jones retains UFC title

"Entertainment sport first" - Islam Makhachev's coach addresses fan outrage over P4P king having to vacate belt while Jon Jones retains UFC title

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 20, 2025 04:45 GMT
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev's (left) coach reacts to fan outrage regarding his pupil vacating the title while Jon Jones (right) retains his. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, recently addressed the outrage surrounding Jon Jones' retention of the UFC heavyweight title, especially in light of the Dagestani's situation.

Ad

Makhachev had aspirations of achieving champ-champ status in the UFC. However, he had to vacate the UFC lightweight title to potentially compete for the welterweight title next.

In contrast, Jones has only made one title defense since becoming the UFC heavyweight champion in March 2023. Many fans believe the promotion should strip Jones of the title instead of Makhachev due to the former's inactivity.

During a discussion on Submission Radio, Mendez shared his thoughts on the matter, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Obviously, it's unfair, but you know what? If we start complaining about the UFC being unfair, then you're not doing your homework. This is an entertainment sport first, and they're about what's going to make the most money for the company. So, if you're not making enough noise, if you're not making the right moves, then you're not going to get the right opportunity."
Ad

He added:

"Jon Jones is making the right moves for Jon Jones. Jon Jones is very smart about what he does. So, therefore, he gets the opportunity and he gets to do things that nobody else can do. But one reason, he deserved it. He's earned that opportunity to be where he is at... The UFC is allowing Jon Jones to control the situation because he can."
Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (17:32):

youtube-cover
Ad

Javier Mendez labels Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones as UFC's "biggest stars presently"

Islam Makhachev is currently ranked as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, while Jon Jones holds the third position. Notably, both fighters have not been defeated in the promotion for long time. Jones’ only UFC (and MMA) loss was a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009 in a fight where he was comfortably winning, while Makhachev has not lost since a knockout defeat to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015.

Ad

In a recent discussion on The Javier & Mo Show, MMA coach Javier Mendez labeled Jones and Makhachev as two of the biggest superstars in the UFC today, saying:

"[Ilia] Topuria can come in at 155 [pounds] and if he wins there, then [the UFC] creates a big star in Topuria, so now you've got bigger stars. As it is right now in my opinion... I think the biggest stars in the UFC presently, the biggest, I think it's Jon Jones and it's Islam."
Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments on Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev below (10:07):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications