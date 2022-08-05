"Things that could get you arrested or even beheaded" - Eric Nicksick reveals warning by UFC before traveling to Fight Island, UAE

Eric Nicksick recently revealed that the UFC sent him a three-page list of prohibited items when he traveled to Fight Island. For the unaware, Nicksick is the head coach at the Xtreme Couture MMA gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC temporarily shifted to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Eric Nicksick has revealed that he was handed a long list of things one shouldn't do on Fight Island, which could have caused trouble. From getting arrested to even getting beheaded, the extent of the consequences was severe.

Here's what the MMA trainer wrote in a tweet:

"I remember when we traveled to Fight Island, there was over a 3 page list sent by the UFC of things that could get you arrested or even beheaded, if caught smuggling into their country…"

The United Arab Emirates is very strict with its customs clearance. As per the website:

The UAE is very strict in dealing with the import of banned items and the illegal import of restricted items into the UAE. A broad list of banned items includes (not limited to):

controlled/recreational drugs and narcotic substances

pirated content

counterfeit currency

items used in black magic, witchcraft or sorcery

publications and artwork that contradict or challenge Islamic teachings and values

gambling tools and machines.

Additionally, the guidelines also read:

"Tourists are required to be cautious about medicines they carry from their home countries. Some medicines may contain substances that are banned in the UAE, leading to the arrest of those carrying them."

Many UFC fighters these days use substances like CBD and cannabis-infused products to enhance recovery. Such items are not only allowed in the UAE, but individuals can face dire consequences if caught with them.

Hence, it is understandable why the organization decided to hand out a rule book to its fighters and their teams, as they would have wanted to avoid any unwanted trouble.

Nicksick's tweet comes on the heels of the recent controversy surrounding Brittney Griner. The Russian Federal Customs Service detained the basketball player after reportedly being caught with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the offense.

ESPN @espn



More: WNBA star Brittney Griner, who plays overseas during the offseason, is reportedly being detained in Russia after officials found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.More: es.pn/3KfZ4SE WNBA star Brittney Griner, who plays overseas during the offseason, is reportedly being detained in Russia after officials found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. More: es.pn/3KfZ4SE https://t.co/PV7IcHHoOm

There have been mixed emotions regarding the issue, with many believing the basketball star is facing too harsh a consequence for her actions.

Eric Nicksick helped Francis Ngannou realize UFC gold

The Xtreme Couture coach is one of the leading trainers in the world of MMA today. Eric Nicksick's most famous pupil is arguably the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

'The Predator' earned a stunning second-round knockout finish against Stipe Miocic to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion in a rematch between the two.

Ngannou used to be a part of the MMA Factory gym in Paris. However, he decided to shift base to Las Vegas and become a full-time trainee under Eric Nicksick. The move paid its dividends as 'The Predator' has since become the heavyweight champion and has also defended his title once against Ciryl Gane.

