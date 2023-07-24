Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford: Date, time, and where to watch

After years of anticipation, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford will finally take place this coming Saturday on July 29. The bout is set to take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The pair's clash will determine the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. Errol Spence Jr. currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF welterweight titles as the unified champion of the division. Meanwhile, Terence Crawford reigns as the WBO welterweight titleholder.

While most fans know the bout is scheduled for July 29, other details are just as important, for example the time. The fight card itself is due for a start time of 8 PM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), 5 PM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) and 1 AM BST (British Summer Time).

The main event is expected to start at 11 PM EDT, 8 PM PDT and 4 AM BST, but the expected times are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights. American fans will be able to view the bout via Showtime, while U.K. viewers will have to tune into TNT Sport.

Lastly, the PPV, for those who will watch the fight on Showtime, is a staggering $84.99, while it is £19.95 on TNT Sport. Given the level of anticipation that this matchup carries, most boxing fans are fine with emptying their pockets for the event, as the prevailing thought was once that this bout would never happen.

Much like the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao matchup that dominated conversations in the sport years ago, this is the current generation's version. Fortunately, the fight is taking place with both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford in their respective primes.

Is Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford the only highly anticipated boxing match of the year?

While there are other boxing matches in the works, the clash between Spence and Crawford is the most important bout of the year for boxing purists. However, the casual fanbase is likely to be more interested in Tyson Fury's upcoming boxing match with Francis Ngannou on October 28.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place "under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,"

After much speculation, 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' have made their clash official. While fans have seen how the story of an MMA fighter crossing over into the boxing world turns out, some will hope that Ngannou can defy the odds and land a nuclear blow on Fury's chin to upset the world.