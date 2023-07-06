ESPN announces docuseries 'Gracie' about the legendary Brazilian martial arts family

The legendary Gracie family will be the focus of a new ESPN docuseries.

The sports network announced that a docuseries is in the works and will be directed by Chris Fuller. The legendary Brazilian family is credited for bringing the sport to a global audience and pitting different combat styles against each other to determine the dominant martial art.

ESPN wrote:

"ESPN Films announces the documentary series 'Gracie' about the legendary family fighting dynasty that brought MMA from the streets of Brazil to the world stage" [@ESPNPR - Twitter]

More: ESPN Films announces the documentary series 'Gracie' about the legendary family fighting dynasty that brought MMA from the streets of Brazil to the world stage. Directed by @ChrisFullerFilm

The Brazilian family was instrumental in the inaugural UFC event coming to fruition, which saw eventual Hall of Famer Royce Gracie win the one-night tournament and demonstrate Jiu Jitsu's strength. In the press release, ESPN mentioned that members of the family will be telling the story, so it will be an accurate depiction of their story, writing:

"The series will dive deep into an epic family saga that takes audiences from Scotland and Japan, to Brazil and America...Featuring larger-than-life personalities, triumphs and tragedies, deep loyalties, passionate loves and deadly feuds"

It will be interesting to see whether some of their rivals are featured or if ESPN will only be focusing on the family's story as told by them.

Royce Gracie was the first inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame

Royce Gracie is one of the most essential figures in MMA history. Rightfully so, he was the inaugural inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The Brazilian legend was a three-time UFC tournament winner, having won the UFC 1, UFC 2, and UFC 4 tournaments, only losing twice during his career. He was inducted along with rival and former UFC Superfight champion Ken Shamrock as Dana White honored the past greats of the sport on the promotion's tenth anniversary.

The MMA pioneers were brought into the octagon at UFC 45 and officially inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame class. The three-time UFC tournament winner's final bout inside the octagon was against then-welterweight champion Matt Hughes in a 175lb catchweight bout, where he lost via first-round TKO.

Ken Shamrock & Royce Gracie became the first fighters to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

