"They literally tried to do Figueiredo vs. Moreno four times" - Eugene Bareman wouldn't be surprised if UFC made Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 4

Eugene Bareman claimed that he wouldn't be surprised if the UFC books a fourth fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

The pair of featherweight stars are gearing up for a trilogy bout, despite Volkanovski having won the first two encounters. Based on the UFC's history of matchmaking, Bareman believes it's entirely possible for 'Blessed' to earn another shot at Volkanovski even if the champion retains at UFC 276.

"I guess it wouldn't surprise me," Bareman told Submission Radio. "They literally tried to do Figueiredo vs. Moreno four times. Thankfully for us, we'll have the benefit of not being there for the fourth time... Yeah, it wouldn't surprise me, but we just need to put a dominant stamp on this fight and kind of like be done with it as a chapter in Alex's career."

Catch Eugene Bareman's interview in the clip below:

In MMA, it's rare for fighters to get booked for a third bout if one is already ahead by two wins. Besides Volkanovski vs. Holloway, B.J. Penn vs. Frankie Edgar, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone vs. Benson Henderson, and Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz are the only notable instances of it happening.

Eugene Bareman admits he wasn't on board with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway rematch

Eugene Bareman was honest with his reluctance to let Alexander Volkanovski fight Max Holloway. The Kiwi MMA trainer even admitted that he wasn't if favor of the rematch. In the same interview, he said:

"This fight is going to be a very different fight. Truth be told, I objected to the second fight. I was the one member of the team that said, 'I don't think we should do this second fight. I don't think it's necessary, on short notice.' I was the one member of our team that put my hand up and said, 'No, let's not do it again.' I said that because I thought we needed time to prepare accordingly."

ESPN MMA @espnmma



The trilogy fight between Volkanovski and Holloway goes down at UFC 276 Vegas in July is heating upThe trilogy fight between Volkanovski and Holloway goes down at UFC 276 Vegas in July is heating up 🔥The trilogy fight between Volkanovski and Holloway goes down at UFC 276 https://t.co/aPzElrTLgM

After his pair of bouts against Holloway, the Australian champion went on to defend the belt twice against Brian Ortega and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. Meanwhile, Holloway clawed his way back into the title picture with back-to-back wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far