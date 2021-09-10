"I know I'm not gonna win" - Evander Holyfield admits he wouldn't take on Vitor Belfort in an MMA fight

Evander Holyfield will take on Vitor Belfort in a boxing bout at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida this Saturday.

This will be the 58-year-old's first fight in just over 10 years. His last came against Denmark's Brian Nielsen in May 2011. He won that bout in the 10th round via a TKO.

Ahead of his return against Belfort, Evander Holyfield spoke with the media. He said that he wouldn't want to fight 'The Phenom' in an MMA contest. However, he backs himself to win their boxing matchup.

"Well, I know that he (Vitor Belfort) is a tough guy. And I know I wouldn't get in with him if we had to do an MMA fight. I wouldn't do that. I've seen him kicking people. I wouldn't take that chance against him because I know I can't win. I like winning. Everybody's got specialities. If they play your game, you are supposed to beat them. But if you play their game, there's a chance they're going to beat you. That is what sports is all about," said Evander Holyfield.

Vitor Belfort, 44, was last seen inside the octagon at UFC 224. He was defeated via a second-round knockout defeat at the hands of Lyoto Machida.

Vitor Belfort was initially scheduled to fight Oscar De La Hoya this weekend

It was announced in June this year that Vitor Belfort would take on former six-division world champion and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

The fight was eventually sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and turned into a professional encounter scheduled for September 11.

However, Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital for treatment. With the 48-year-old unable to fight, Evander Holyfield has stepped in to take his place against Belfort.

But the CSAC refused to sanction the bout. It was moved to Hollywood after the Florida State Athletic Commission gave the green light for the match. Former United States president Donald Trump will serve as a guest commentator for the event.

