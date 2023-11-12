"Even Bruce Buffer was questioning" - MMA world in outrage after UFC judge Bryan Miner scores Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci 30-27 in latter's favor

UFC women's strawweight contenders Loopy Godinez and Tabatha Ricci engaged in a thrilling three-round bout at UFC 295. However, the outcome of the fight was marred by controversial scoring, prompting severe criticism from the MMA community.

Despite the contentious judging, Godinez secured a split decision victory over Tabatha Ricci, receiving scores of 29-28 from two judges. However, Judge Bryan Miner awarded the fight to Ricci with a questionable score of 30-27.

Several fans took to X to react to the controversial UFC 295 scorecard in favor of Ricci, with one fan writing:

"Even Bruce Buffer was questioning the 30-27 scorecard. These judges can score whatever the hell they want with no repercussions."

Another fan wrote:

"30-27 for Ricci is criminal or stupidity."

Yet another fan said:

"30-27 is straight up corrupt or the judge had the fighters confused."

With the victory over Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295, Loopy Godinez achieved a historic feat by becoming the first woman in UFC history to win four fights in a calendar year.

Her impressive streak began in April with a win over Cynthia Calvillo and continued with triumphs over Emily Ducote in May and Elise Reed in September. It culiminated in the recent victory over Ricci, who had her three-fight winning streak snapped.

Godinez reflected on the controversial scoring in the post-fight octagon interview, stating:

"I knew it was close. For sure, yeah, she’s a tough opponent. She’s (No. 10) for a reason. I’m super happy. To be able do four fights in a year and actually go through and win, it takes a lot of work. It takes discipline. It takes a great team. I recently did the move to Lobo, and I’ve never been happier with my career, with my life.”

Check out the post-fight octagon interview below:

