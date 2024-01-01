"Even cockroaches didn’t move" - Andrew Tate recalls spending last New Year's eve inside jail cell

As the world welcomed 2024, controversial influencer Andrew Tate took to social media to share how he spent last year's New Year's eve.

Tate uploaded a post on Twitter to share his experience in the Romanian jail during 2023's New Year's eve. 'Cobra' revealed that he had cockroaches for companions in his prison cell and was surrounded by silence when the clock struck midnight and the world outside welcomed 2023 with fireworks.

"I spent last New Year’s Eve counting the cockroaches on my cell wall, listening to fireworks from the free world. When the clock struck 12, absolutely nothing happened. Even the cockroaches didn’t move."

In December 2022, Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two other individuals, were arrested on multiple charges that included human trafficking, r*pe and forming an organised group to exploit women. The duo was put inside Romanian prison where they spent the next couple of months.

In March, the Tate brothers were released from prison but then put under house arrest. The house-arrest restrictions were later lifted by the authorities in the month of August and they are now allowed to move more freely inside Romania.

MMA fighters weigh in on Andrew Tate vs. Jake Paul

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson recently weighed in on a potential fight between Andrew Tate and Jake Paul.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Mighty Mouse' compared the resume of the two athletes and argued that Tate has fought tougher competition during his active days as a kickboxer. Johnson also accused 'The Problem Child' of hand-picking his opponents to secure easy wins.

"Well, here's the difference. Andrew Tate has gone off and won world championships in kickboxing, fought the baddest of the baddest. Where Jake Paul is hand-picking pizza boys to fight in boxing. So, there's a huge difference."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments from the 0:56 mark below:

llJohnson's comments caught the attention of UFC welterweight Matt Brown, who also took to social media to share his thoughts on the topic.

'The Immortal' argued against Johnson and criticized Tate's accomplishments in the world of kickboxing.

"Rare L take from DJ on this one wtf? The baddest of the baddest? Lol."