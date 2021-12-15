"Ever since he said he was the Mike Tyson of the bantamweight division it's been downhill" - Sean O'Malley on the decline of Cody Garbrandt

Sean O'Malley has weighed in on the apparent downhill slide in Cody Garbrandt's career. According to O'Malley, Garbrandt likely overestimates his boxing skills and isn't as good a striker as he believes he is.

O'Malley pointed out that since Garbrandt announced himself as the 'Mike Tyson of the bantamweight division' in 2016, his career has only gone south. In an episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, the popular fighter said:

"Ever since he said he was the Mike Tyson of the bantamweight division it's been downhill."

Cody Garbrandt has been on a woeful run of form lately, losing five out of his last six bouts inside the octagon. At the recently concluded UFC 269 pay-per-view, 'No Love' made his flyweight debut, hoping for a change of fortune in a new division.

However, he suffered a devastating first-round knockout loss to Kai Kara-France on the night. The former bantamweight champion is known for his knockout power and ability to finish fights with one strike. However, his reckless approach to fighting has often cost him dearly.

Garbrandt has lost four of his last six bouts by way of KO/TKO. He is now an unranked fighter in the UFC.

"He's still very young" - Dominick Cruz isn't giving up on Cody Garbrandt just yet

Cody Garbrandt's former opponent Dominick Cruz still believes in 'No Love' despite his recent slump in form. 'The Dominator' thinks Garbrandt still has a lot more to offer in the UFC and can still turn his career around.

He pointed out that at 30, Garbrandt is still fairly young and has time to make a successful comeback. At the post-fight press conference following UFC 269, Cruz had this to say about his former foe:

"I know that Cody is a champion, obviously, in his heart and mind. I think he’ll get back on track. He’s still very young... Just give the guy some time and let him find his bearings with his team or whatever he needs to find."

