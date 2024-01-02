“Every day is a new day” - Mikey Musumeci looks back at a tough 2023 while heading into the New Year

With 2023 in the books, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci reflected on the past 12 months of his life and career.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ went 4-0 under the ONE banner in 2023 with three title defenses and one catchweight victory over a legend of the game in Shinya Aoki.

Despite all of his success this year, 2023 hasn’t been without its challenges for the world champion.

In an Instagram post, Musumeci spoke about everything that shaped his 2023 as he prepares for another year at the highest level.

There were a lot of positives in his reflections with the promise of joining his friends, family and fans for an even bigger year ahead. He wrote:

“Happy new year everyone!!! 2023 was an incredible year !!! I lived in 3 different countries (US, Singapore, and Thailand), changed my name to Xiǎomài PK Saenchai 😂, was grappler of the year for @onechampionship , overcame depression again, and met so many amazing people! It was indeed a tough year that pushed me to grow so much!!! This year 6 out of 12 months I was competing!!! (Reality tv and in the circle 😂) . I have so many goals for 2024 and I am once again full of gratitude for everyone in my life that helps me! Everyday is a new day, let’s all make 2024 a new exciting adventure!! Much health and happiness to everyone ! God bless you all ❤️”

Check out the post below:

Mikey Musumeci was ONE’s submission grappler of the year

With four submission grappling world champions on the roster, there was plenty of competition for ONE’s grappler of the year award, but the award ultimately went to Mikey Musumeci.

Despite the accomplishments of Danielle Kelly and the Ruotolo brothers, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ had the award locked down thanks to his four consecutive wins in 2023.

Musumeci’s title defenses have proven that he is still multiple steps ahead of the competition in the flyweight division.

The dominant champion will hope to continue his form into 2024 and build upon the success he saw in 2023.