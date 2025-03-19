“Every fighter is going to be in my way” - Jonathan Di Bella expects only tough tests in his next world title bid

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy knows the path to glory is laden with only the toughest tests.

And he wouldn't have it any other way.

Di Bella lost his coveted gold to Thai rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai in June of 2024, but then bounced back later that year with a big win over Portugal star Rui Botelho.

That victory over Botelho, Di Bella says, is proof that there are no easy fights on the way back to the gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella talked about the rough road that lies ahead leading back to world title supremacy.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I knew that Rui was going to be a tough opponent. He’s one of the top-ranked opponents. Every fight in ONE Championship, every fighter is going to be in my way to go for the belt."

Needless to say, Di Bella is counted among the striking elite in ONE Championship, and he is eager to prove he is still the best in the division this weekend.

Jonathan Di Bella to battle Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for interim strawweight strap at ONE 172 in Japan

Former strawweight kickboxing titleholder Jonathan Di Bella is set to throw down with Thai striking legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

The two do battle in a five-round skirmish at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this Sunday, March 23.

