“She's destroyed them” - Jonathan Di Bella offers his take on Phetjeeja and Kana’s world title tilt at ONE 172

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy can't wait to enter the Circle this weekend at ONE 172 and go for the gold.

But the 28-year-old is also excited to witness the other compelling world title fights on the absolutely stacked card.

One of the fights Di Bella is most looking forward to is a battle for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title between divisional ruler 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and former K-1 kickboxing world champion 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto.

Di Bella believes it's an interesting clash of styles, to say the least, when these two women finally trade leather, and he's all for it.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella shared his thoughts on this matchup.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative said:

"I think that's going to be a crazy fight for the fans. It's hard to say for this prediction, but I think with the experience from kickboxing, Kana could win. But Phetjeeja has been on a tear. Every time she’s faced somebody, she's destroyed them."

When asked for a prediction, Di Bella replied:

"I don't know. It's a 50/50 for me."

As for the Canadian-Italian star himself, Jonathan Di Bella is getting ready for his own world title fight at ONE 172.

Jonathan Di Bella and Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao throw down for interim gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Former strawweight kickboxing kings Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will do battle for the interim ONE strawweight kickboxing world title as the two meet in the Circle this weekend.

The pair lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

