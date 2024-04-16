"Every ounce of this man is fake" - Sean Strickland bashes Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for his presidential preference

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson might be a popular action star and fitness role model for millions but Sean Strickland does not seem to have a good opinion of him.

A few weeks ago, @countryrebel Instagram posted a video of 'The Rock', announcing that he would attend the WWE Smackdown in Memphis on March 15. The post seems to have caught Strickland's attention recently as he took to the comments section and criticized Johnson's political stance. Strickland wrote:

"The man votes for Biden. Calm down."

See the post below:

Strickland went on to post the reel on his Instagram Story. The caption read:

"Meanwhile he voted for Biden... Lol fake... Every ounce of this man is fake."

Strickland's remarks on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson [Image via @stricklandmma Instagram]

Johnson endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 American presidential election. Strickland's scathing attack on Johnson comes after the 51-year-old, in a recent interview with Fox Sports, stated that he would not be endorsing Biden in the 2024 presidential elections.

Strickland is one of the most outspoken fighters in the UFC and his unabashed opinions on sensitive topics have stirred up controversies. The 32-year-old seems aware of that and recently speculated that if he doesn't get a UFC title shot, it would probably be because of his opinions.

Sean Strickland set to make a comeback against Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when he outclassed Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 last September to become the promotion's middleweight champion. However, 'Tarzan' could not hold the title for long and lost it to South Africa's Dricus du Plessis in a closely contested fight at UFC 297 in January.

While he has been campaigning for an immediate rematch, the UFC recently announced that Strickland will fight No. 7-ranked Paulo Costa in the UFC 302 co-main event on June 1.

At the time of this writing, Strickland is a -198 favorite while Costa is a +164 underdog. Despite being one of the most reputed strikers in the middleweight division, Costa has not been able to enjoy consistent success in recent years.

'Eraser' is 2-3 in his five most recent fights and the UFC 278 win over Luke Rockhold is the Brazilian's only victory since August 2019 when he defeated Yoel Romero. The 32-year-old, however, showed promise in his most recent fight against Robert Whittaker despite losing.

