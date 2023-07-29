"Every rapper sold drugs" - Andrew Tate addresses accusations based on old clips, says he did the best he could

Controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate recently appeared on the Candace Owens podcast as he sat down for an interview with the conservative political commentator.

Among the topics the duo covered during the segment was one that Tate's critics have always put up against him. In his early years, the former kickboxer used to run an internet webcam business, and recently many seemingly distasteful clips of him have surfaced online.

During the podcast 'The King Cobra' spoke about his old business and the clips saying that he does not regret his actions and refuses to say sorry and give his harshest critics the moral high ground.

Per Tate, his sultry webcam business was him trying to do right by him in the situations he was presented with:

"I'm not sorry. I don't operate in that frame. I don't think it's an intelligent way for a man to go through life to say I'm sorry. At a younger age, I did the best I could possibly do. And perhaps there are times in your life where you look back and think, maybe I would've done differently... Every rapper sold drugs. You get to a certain stage in your career where you no longer sell drugs... but that's part of the life journey."

Tate added:

" I'm not going to sit here and apologize to any conservative who wants to sit me down and trying to get some moral high-ground garbage. I think it's very hypocritical for some one to... look at old clips taken out of context and tell me... that something wrong happened."

Catch Andrew Tate's comments below (8:04):

"I did. So why not you?": Andrew Tate urges young men to hunt success

Many see Andrew Tate as one of the great perils of recent years. The former kickboxer's seemingly misogynistic and insensitive views have seen him get banned on many social media platforms. Couple that with his current legal troubles he has all the makings of a supervillain.

However, there is a select minority who see him as a champion of hope ushering words of wisdom to young men. In a recent tweet, Andrew Tate called for his followers to take charge of their life and hunt success.

In the call for action, Tate wrote:

"Where did all the superheroes go? The men who lived hard lives. The men who grew up on the streets learned to navigate them to the best of their ability... The men who had found God and joined the forces of good... To all the young men reading this. Why don't you work to fill the void? Become the epitome of Honor, Strength, and Discipline for future generations. Become great despite all the odds. I did. So why not you? Get to work. Take ACTION NOW."

