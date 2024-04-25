“Every strike is done with due diligence” - Fans take notes on Superlek’s violent yet calculated beatdown of Taiki Naito

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is one of the world's most destructive strikers.

Time and time again, ONE Championship fans have witnessed 'The Kicking Machine' decimate his opponents with a combination of precision, power, and a few sneaky "hellbows" mixed in. Perhaps one of the best examples of his well-rounded striking skills came at ONE 157 in 2022 when he squared off with Japanese standout Taiki Naito.

"Elbows made for DAMAGE. Can Superlek become a two-sport king when he challenges 'The General' for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver?"

ONE fans marveled at 'The Machine's' violent display in the above clip, writing in the Instagram comments:

"Superlek fights with intent. Every strike is done with due diligence."

"Superlek brings the violence!"

"Those hellbows!"

"Trying to crack a coconut."

He went on to win the fight against Naito via unanimous decision in what would be his fourth win in a nine-fight unbeaten streak in Muay Thai competition.

Superlek ready to dethrone Jonathan Haggerty and claim his second ONE world title

After kickstarting his 2024 with an impressive victory over Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo, 'The Machine' returns to the Circle on Friday, September 6, for a showdown with perhaps the greatest Muay Thai fighter on the planet today — Jonathan Haggerty.

The two warriors will meet at ONE 168: Denver when ONE Championship returns to the United States for the first time since May 2023. Emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the event is slated to feature three massive ONE world title fights.

Jonathan Haggerty walks into his latest world title defense still sitting as a two-sport king, carrying both the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles. In his last three bouts, he earned highlight-reel knockouts against Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo.

Tickets for ONE 168 in Denver are now on sale and can be purchased here.