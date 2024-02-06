“Everybody is calling me out right now” - Fabricio Andrade acknowledges the target on his back as a ONE world champion

Fabricio Andrade turned from being the hunter to being the hunted.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion commands one of the highest bounties on the promotion, and Andrade said he’s slowly learning what it means to hold a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Andrade said in an interview with the South China Morning Post that being called out constantly was a new reality, especially with how hard he worked as a contender early in his career.

Nevertheless, ‘Wonder Boy’ is ready for all challengers.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“I was the guy who's trying to get a challenge, you know, but right now I need to feel strong again, you know, I got a lot of people calling me out. I got [Jonathan] Haggerty, I got John Lineker, I got that one, everybody is calling me out right now.”

Andrade and Lineker were embroiled in a heated rivalry for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title for the latter part of 2022. Andrade was then the challenger and ultimately captured the gold at ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023.

Haggerty, meanwhile, has been calling out Andrade since their rivalry reached a fever pitch in late 2023.

‘The General’, who already had the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, captured champ-champ status when he beat Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Since the lead-up to their fight at ONE Fight Night 16, Haggerty has been adamant that he would take on Andrade and challenge for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below:

Fabricio Andrade has no problems putting his bantamweight MMA throne on the line against Jonathan Haggerty

He may have lost in their kickboxing battle, but Fabricio Andrade isn’t afraid to put his gold on the line against Jonathan Haggerty.

The rivalry between the two bantamweight world champions won’t be concluding any time soon, and Andrade will even grant Haggerty’s request for an MMA world title matchup.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade said he has no problems defending the ONE bantamweight MMA world title if he and Haggerty square off once again.

“Man, I have no problem with that, and I never turn anybody down, you know, if he wants it and ONE Championship wants to make the fight, of course, I never say no to a fight, you know.”