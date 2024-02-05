“Nothing is going to be different” – Fabricio Andrade responds to Kwon Won Il’s callout, vows to KO South Korean again

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade heard the callout of familiar foe Kwon Won II and shrugged it off as mere bravado, just as he said that if ever they meet again, he would send the South Korean fighter to another knockout loss.

The two top bantamweight fighters first met in June 2022 before ‘Wonder Boy’ became the divisional champion, with Andrade knocking out ‘Pretty Boy’ in the opening round.

It is something the Brazilian star intends to do once more if ever he crosses paths with Kwon down the line. Fabricio Andrade told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“We're going to fight again and when we fight it's going to be the same, man. I'm gonna knock him out, nothing is going to be different.”

Watch the interview below:

Kwon Won il made the callout following his impressive second-round TKO victory over Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12.

He said he intends to extend his winning run, currently at three straight, and is willing to take on anybody put in front of him. But he insisted that he wants another crack at Andrade to redeem himself.

Jonathan Haggerty maintains respect for Fabricio Andrade despite not liking him

Jonathan Haggerty does not see himself being chums with Fabricio Andrade anytime soon, but he maintains a certain level of respect for the Brazilian as a fellow fighter.

Both ONE bantamweight titleholders, the two took a stab at becoming a two-sport ONE world champion back in November for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The British striker knocked out ‘Wonder Boy’ in the second round of their all-champion clash. But it was an affair that was already fiery even before fight night, with harsh words exchanged between them.

During a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said he still respects Fabricio Andrade despite not having the most cordial of a relationship with him, knowing how difficult it is to go out and compete at the highest level.

‘The General’ said:

“I mean I respect anyone that gets in that ring. You know, it's a hard game. It's tough, it’s lonely, it’s very tough. You know, this was a mentally strong camp. Do I like him? No. I respect him for sure, all right.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Incidentally, Haggerty and Andrade have expressed interest in going up against each other again at some point, resuming their heated rivalry.

But until then, Haggerty is set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand, against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo.

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and air live on US prime time, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.