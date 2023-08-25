Fabricio Andrade wouldn’t turn down "interesting" rematch against Kwon Won Il: “We would match up very well”

Fabricio Andrade understands there will be a long line of contenders waiting to get a bite at him when he returns to the bantamweight MMA division.

The Brazilian fighter steps away from the all-encompassing sport in an attempt to get a second world title in a separate discipline in ONE Championship next.

That mission goes down against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6. The pair will fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing title.

If and when he completes his quest, the 25-year-old will be obliged to fulfill his duty in MMA, and he views a former rival as a suitable dance partner for his first world title defense.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Fabricio Andrade said:

“Yeah, Kwon is a more interesting fight. You know, he's an exciting fighter. He's also a striker, and I think we would match up very well.”

Watch the interview here:

‘Wonder Boy’ and Kwon Won Il crossed paths at ONE 158 in June last year. With their striking backgrounds, many fans expected their clash to be done before the final bell.

However, no one saw Fabricio Andrade putting the South Korean to sleep inside just 62 seconds. The Muay Thai stylist finished ‘Pretty Boy’ with a left body kick and a thumping right hand.

Despite the quick and rather easy win, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion believes Kwon would be an interesting match to test his credentials as a world champion, only after he fights Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire bill live and for free.