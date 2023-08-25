Fabricio Andrade says Stephen Loman can come get it next after he finishes Jonathan Haggerty

Fabricio Andrade is more than willing to put his ONE bantamweight world championship on the line against Stephen Loman. But first, ‘Wonder Boy’ will have to take care of some business with British superstar Jonathan Haggerty.

On October 6, Andrade will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a champion vs. champion clash with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty. The two men will compete for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

One man will emerge from the Mecca of Muay Thai as a two-sport world champion, but for Andrade, there are plenty of fighters chomping at the bit to get a hold of the ONE Championship gold he already possesses. Specifically, No. 2 ranked contender Stephen Loman.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade suggested that once he handles Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15, he’s more than happy to give Loman his first crack at a world championship.

“I'm gonna get it over with Haggerty and we're gonna book the fight against him,” Andrade said.

Many fight fans believed Stephen Loman to be the logical next man in line, but ‘The Sniper’ will need to pass one more test before getting his long-awaited title opportunity.

On September 29, Loman will return to Singapore Indoor Stadium for a high-stakes scrap with former bantamweight champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker. The winner will likely solidify themselves as the man to challenge Fabricio Andrade.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Stephen Loman vs. John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29. And on October 6, Fabricio Andrade returns with the chance to make ONE Championship history against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15.