Jonathan Haggerty says it would be more fun fighting Fabricio Andrade in four-ounce gloves

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty will compete in a match-up unlike any other challenge he has faced inside the Circle.

Through his run in the promotion, ‘The General’ has shared the stage with some of the best strikers in the world.

After shocking the world by stopping Nong-O Hama in the opening round to win the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship earlier this year, the two-time champ regained his position at the top of the sport.

For his next outing under the ONE Championship banner, the Brit will look to challenge himself in a new ruleset with his first foray into kickboxing with the promotion.

On top of that, he will face an opponent that may not have been on his radar even earlier this year.

On November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Haggerty will face bantamweight MMA champ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

The fight itself will see adjustments to both men’s styles. While ‘The General’ is used to competing at the highest level in striking, kickboxing adds some different nuances to the craft he has honed in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs.’

One of the biggest changes that he will have to adapt to, as will Andrade, is the larger kickboxing gloves.

Though this may not seem like a big change to some, not having the smaller four-ounce gloves completely changes your stance, defense, and offensive options inside the Circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty revealed that he would much rather be back with his regular tools of destruction but is happy to embrace the challenge of adapting to a different style:

“I’m not happy about it. I love the four-ounce gloves. But this is just another task, another challenge that I’m up for. And I thrive in challenges, I love a challenge. And I’m ready to get in there.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.